https://noqreport.com/2021/01/29/brock-pierce-turns-out-robinhood-has-secretly-been-working-for-the-sheriff-of-nottingham/

Let’s ask the big question up front. Should Robinhood, the stock trading app the curtailed purchasing of GameStop and other stocks yesterday, be investigated? Should others be looked into as well? What does all of this mean for the future of Wall Street? Is Reddit going to be calling the shots going forward?

On the latest episode of NOQ Report, I asked cryptocurrency pioneer and blockchain venture capitalist Brock Pierce these and other questions. Yesterday’s shenanigans by Robinhood have been well documented, including a despicable decision to forcibly sell off stocks on behalf of many of their clients without consent. With all of this out in the open, it’s imperative that the government examine this very closely, according to Pierce.

Congressman Paul Gosar agrees. In fact, he’s not just calling on the SEC to look into it. He wrote a letter the Department of Justice calling for a criminal investigation into the actions of Robinhood, Citadel LLC, and Melvin Capital.

Melvin Capital was the primary loser who held a tremendous short position on GameStop, prompting the subreddit r/WallStreetBets to initiate their infamous short squeeze. It cost the hedge fund billions. Melvin is owned by Citadel. Reports indicate Citadel accounts for around 40% of Robinhood’s revenue. This is why accusations have been made that Citadel ordered Robinhood to shut down purchases of GameStop. Citadel has denied the accusations.

But Pierce didn’t stop by calling for investigations. He predicted that unlike the housing market crash of 2008 that yielded no arrests of substance, the moves yesterday will see people going to jail. He also offered advice on the future of the market as well as cryptocurrencies. We even delved into the globalization of economies and what the future holds for the dollar as the world reserve currency. It was a fascinating interview.

As long as Wall Street operates within a bubble with the common investors stuck on the outside looking in, there can be no fairness in our free market system. But as Brock Pierce noted, we need evolution, not revolution.

