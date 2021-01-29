https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/29/busted-again-cori-bush-repeated-her-bogus-claim-that-marjorie-taylor-greene-berated-her-during-an-appearance-on-joy-reids-show/

Oh, FFS!

About an hour ago we posted the video that shows it was Rep. Cori Bush and her staff that started the altercation with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the Capitol earlier this month but, yet, here she is on Joy Reid’s show continuing to claim that it was the Georgia Republican who “berated her” and not the other way around.

Have a watch:

Rep. Bush claims here that she was concerned because Rep. Greene had her mask around her neck while she was live-streaming and “putting me at risk” and that’s what led to the shouting:

“You’re putting me at risk. You’re putting my team at risk. Everybody else in this tunnel is at risk.”@CoriBush on Marjorie Taylor Greene not wearing a mask. #TheReidOut — The ReidOut (@thereidout) January 30, 2021

Yeah, well that’s BS. Watch the video from Rep. Greene again. It’s clear that her response to Rep. Bush calls out Dems for allowing a Covid-19 positive member as well as those in quarantine to vote for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House on January 3. Where was Rep. Bush’s concern then for “putting [her] team at risk”?

Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s. She is lying to you. She berated me. Maybe Rep. Bush didn’t realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts. https://t.co/CJjnI3ZTjC pic.twitter.com/ZMLGOGjxKw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 29, 2021

And the reason Dems had to do this because the vote was going to be so, so close and they needed every vote for Pelosi they could get:

I’m told they’ll use a special entrance that connects through the Capitol Visitor Center in order to cast their vote for Speaker, per a source briefed on the plan As Bres makes clear — this shows the stakes of the vote, of which Democrats have an incredibly narrow majority https://t.co/at91Ts5ogt — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 3, 2021

But there was zero outrage from Dems at the time:

‘It’s horses*it’: Dem-controlled House used a plexiglass box like in hockey to allow Covid-19 positive member to vote for Nancy Pelosi https://t.co/pXcl3vJaeg — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 3, 2021

Hypocrites.

***

