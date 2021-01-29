https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/29/busted-video-shows-it-was-cori-bushs-staff-that-started-the-mask-altercation-with-marjorie-taylor-greene/

Dem Rep. Cori Bush announced that she’s moving her office and accused GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of berating her and her staff in a hallway recently in the Capitol:

According to Rep. Bush, it was because Rep. Greene wasn’t wearing a mask:

But Rep. Greene posted the video and it appears it was Rep. Bush’s staff that started the whole thing. Have a watch for yourself:

She’s busted:

And we’re going to need one of those new @Birdwatch fact-checks on what Rep. Bush said:

According to reports, Speaker Pelosi “directly intervened” in the spat:

And now Rep. Bush is moving:

