https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/29/busted-video-shows-it-was-cori-bushs-staff-that-started-the-mask-altercation-with-marjorie-taylor-greene/

Dem Rep. Cori Bush announced that she’s moving her office and accused GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of berating her and her staff in a hallway recently in the Capitol:

A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety. I’ve called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

According to Rep. Bush, it was because Rep. Greene wasn’t wearing a mask:

On Jan. 13 — after members tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down with her on Jan. 6 — Marjorie Taylor Greene came up from behind me, loud and unmasked. I called out to her to put hers on. Her staff yelled at me, “Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.” pic.twitter.com/GtN5AmGrkO — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

But Rep. Greene posted the video and it appears it was Rep. Bush’s staff that started the whole thing. Have a watch for yourself:

Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s. She is lying to you. She berated me. Maybe Rep. Bush didn’t realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts. https://t.co/CJjnI3ZTjC pic.twitter.com/ZMLGOGjxKw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 29, 2021

She’s busted:

So this tweet which has been going around is still up even after video was posted showing that it was Cori Bush who actually berated Greene. Interesting. https://t.co/xwThvGRG9Z — RBe (@RBPundit) January 29, 2021

And we’re going to need one of those new @Birdwatch fact-checks on what Rep. Bush said:

@TwitterSafety can we get a fact check? Video shows @CoriBush and team harassing MTG first. This twitter moment needs context. #birdwatch https://t.co/EtYRCk3Un8 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 29, 2021

According to reports, Speaker Pelosi “directly intervened” in the spat:

BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi directly intervened to move Cori Bush’s congressional office after she was threatened by Marjorie Taylor Greene. — United for the People (@people4kam) January 29, 2021

And now Rep. Bush is moving:

Moving boxes outside the office of @RepCori after she asked @SpeakerPelosi for a different space away from @mtgreenee. (Greene’s office is circled in the distance.)@AnnieGrayerCNN has all the details on what led to this situation.

⬇️https://t.co/D6Dna62bBI pic.twitter.com/Eh41n7oQxJ — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 29, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

