As you know, before the election, frequently reminded people that he has a much better plan on dealing with the pandemic than then-President Trump. As a matter of fact, back in October, Biden said Trump didn’t have a plan at all:

We’re eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn’t have a plan to get this virus under control. I do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

Now that Biden’s in the White House, his “plan” has been implemented and it’s totally different than what the Trump team had been doing. Wait, no it isn’t:

Biden didn’t have any great new plan for dealing with COVID. His plan was to build on the Trump plan, which was the only reasonable way to proceed. But for political reasons he couldn’t describe it that way.https://t.co/bYLUnxU9E5 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 29, 2021

Biden’s made only modest changes to the Trump strategy? Well color us shocked! But at least the MSM swallowed what Biden was selling hook, line and sinker.

Biden doesn’t have any great new plan for dealing with anything. — Marc Hoover (@MarcHoover1) January 29, 2021

So far the “plan” is to put people out of work and then something about making solar panels.

Which makes the 24/7 criticism of the Trump approach for the past 9 months seem even more cynical. — Andy Dyer (@Andy_Dyer_NOVA) January 29, 2021

“Orange man bad” took precedence over everything, including reality.

