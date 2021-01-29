https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/29/byron-york-spots-glaring-evidence-that-biden-didnt-have-any-great-new-plan-for-dealing-with-covid/

As you know, before the election, frequently reminded people that he has a much better plan on dealing with the pandemic than then-President Trump. As a matter of fact, back in October, Biden said Trump didn’t have a plan at all:

Now that Biden’s in the White House, his “plan” has been implemented and it’s totally different than what the Trump team had been doing. Wait, no it isn’t:

Biden’s made only modest changes to the Trump strategy? Well color us shocked! But at least the MSM swallowed what Biden was selling hook, line and sinker.

So far the “plan” is to put people out of work and then something about making solar panels.

“Orange man bad” took precedence over everything, including reality.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...