https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/california-state-senator-trying-legalize-hard-drugs/

(PRESS CALIFORNIA) – Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) has made good on his promise to begin his effort to “decriminalize all drug use” step by step with the introduction of several bills at the start of the new legislative session.

Senate Bill 57 creates “safe injection sites” where drug addicts can use illicit drugs under medical supervision. Senate Bill 73 lowers the criminal penalties on users and dealers of heroin, opiates or opium derivatives, salts, cannabis, phencyclidine (PCP), and other dangerous drugs.

Still promised, but not yet introduced, is a bill Wiener says will legalize all psychedelic drugs such as LSD and magic mushrooms.

Read the full story ›

The post California state senator trying to legalize hard drugs appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

