In case you missed it, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not a good person. She’s also out of her ever-loving mind.

That’s not an exaggeration:

In a newly uncovered 2018 FB post, Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed the conspiracy theories that 9/11 was an inside job and that the Sandy Hook shooting was staged. She also (again) endorsed the conspiracy theory that the Parkland shooting was staged. https://t.co/cxgyPELg7w — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) January 21, 2021

In another recently discovered FB post, Marjorie Taylor Greene penned a conspiracy theory claiming that a space laser started the deadly 2018 Camp Fire in California. https://t.co/erp7UhN1AL pic.twitter.com/3TEFcSyVZb — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) January 28, 2021

Rothschild space lasers, no less!

Greene has a history with this type of toxic rhetoric (https://t.co/0eJAyRj3J6). Less than a month after her space laser post, she promoted a video claiming that Jewish people are trying to destroy Europe through immigration (https://t.co/rWDE81fw0g). https://t.co/JUQuVx8SEB — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) January 28, 2021

Yes, Media Matters dug a lot of this up, but there’s no need to take any of it with a grain of salt. Not when it comes to Marjorie Taylor Greene. Because she’s insane.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has begun systematically removing social media posts amid scrutiny of past controversial comments about executing Democrats and backing conspiracy theories. Most of 2018 and 2019 is gone from her Facebook. https://t.co/c4ZEgQf4LV — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 28, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene has also removed this Facebook video where she suggests Pelosi can be executed for treason. “It’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason,” she says. pic.twitter.com/cUVT4Bcr06 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 28, 2021

CNN’s not twisting her words this time. Her words speak for themselves.

That said, though, it’s interesting to see how the MSM is handling the ongoing revelations about Greene.

Take MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin, for example:

Why have so few Republicans condemned the words and actions of Marjorie Taylor Greene? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 29, 2021

Actually, quite a few Republicans have condemned her. Many even condemned her before she won her primary.

Tons of us have. https://t.co/tG2s9axMGu — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 29, 2021

And we can’t help but be struck by Griffin’s insistence that Republicans fall all over themselves to condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene while Democrats tend to form a phalanx around the members of their ranks who say and do outrageous things.

For much the same reason so few Democrats condemned he words and actions of Ilhan Omar https://t.co/APuM5LMYWi — Son of Dr. Spengler (@spengjr) January 29, 2021

Remember when Congresswoman Ilhan Omar made blatantly antisemitic comments over and over and the entire Democrat caucus refused to condemn her? https://t.co/seS3RJcMB8 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 29, 2021

Why have so few Democrats condemned the comments of Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, and Hank Johnson….to name a couple? Why are reporters such hacks? https://t.co/knUpumnVjh — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) January 29, 2021

Why have absolutely no Democrats condemned the words and actions of: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Ayanna Pressley

Maxine Waters

Chris Murphy

Ilhan Omar

Eric Swalwell

Rashida Tlaib

Nancy Pelosi

Mazie Hirono

Kamala Harris

Richard Blumenthal Etc., etc.#Hypocrisy https://t.co/dQUTib3qUw — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 29, 2021

Why has Kyle not been after Democrats to call out insanity and inflammatory remarks on their own side?

Probably because the Right tends to ignore its crazies, while y’all label yours a “squad” and make them the face of your movement. https://t.co/5VEohsvRtl — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 29, 2021

They learned they can play by your rules, too. https://t.co/kUb99m7p6E — That’s Sir Dr. NotThatCrownMaybe to You, Bub (@CrownMaybe) January 29, 2021

This is what happens when you set bad precedents. https://t.co/X2eUxy30XI — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 29, 2021

The Left never thinks their own words or actions — or lack thereof — will come back to bite them.

