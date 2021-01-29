The acting U.S. Capitol Police chief said Thursday that security was insufficient around the Capitol and fencing must be installed permanently.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said “back-up forces” must also be readily available.

Pittman made the statement a little more than three weeks after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump protesters that left five dead and dozens injured.

“In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol,” Pittman said.

The Capitol is currently surrounded by 8-foot, nonscalable fencing topped with barbed wire. There are thousands of National Guard troops stationed in the Capitol complex.

The additional security was added following the Jan. 6 attack and in anticipation of the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony for President Biden.

But the extraordinary security has not been removed, although the troop numbers decreased to about 7,000.

Pittman suggested some kind of fencing should be left in place, pointing to a recommendation made years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“Even before September 11, 2001, security experts argued that more needed to be done to protect the U.S. Capitol,” Pittman wrote. “In fact, a 2006 security assessment specifically recommended the installation of a permanent perimeter fence around the Capitol.”

Pittman’s recommendation for permanent fencing follows a security assessment by the Capitol Police, which was overwhelmed by the protesters on Jan. 6 and, at some entryways, simply allowed them to stream into the building.

There are other reviews underway, including one ordered by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat. Pelosi has appointed retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore to conduct a security assessment. In addition, the Capitol Police inspector general is reviewing the Jan. 6 attack and the response by the police.

“I welcome each of these reviews, and I am ensuring that the Department will provide all of the information that is necessary to facilitate these studies,” Pittman said. “In the end, we all have the same goal — to prevent what occurred on January 6 from ever happening again.”

Pelosi has installed metal detectors at the doors to the House chamber, citing threats from GOP lawmakers who carry guns.