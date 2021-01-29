https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/29/chris-hayes-out-aholes-even-himself-claiming-he-knows-which-violent-slogan-gop-congressional-candidates-will-use-in-2022/

Democrats, the Left, and the mainstream media are all working very hard to frame all Republicans and Conservatives as violent and unhinged Nazis. We suppose when their guy in the White House shows about as much life as an empty soda POP can that they need to make the rest of us look even worse but this is getting ri-damn-diculous even for them.

Like this nonsense from Rachel Maddow … oops, sorry. Chris Hayes.

Our bad.

Pin this tweet: There will be GOP congressional candidates in 2022 whose campaign slogan will be some version of “Storm the Capitol” — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 29, 2021

Worst of all, Chris thinks this is clever.

We suppose we should just be happy he used the correct form of ‘Capitol’.

No, you know what? This is just garbage and he knows it.

“Take back Washington.” <Liberal media translator> “ZOMG THEY THREATENED OUR LIVES!” — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) January 29, 2021

If they’re already chirping about 22 they’re nervous.

And they should be but not because Republicans are violent and unhinged BUT because the country is already starting to suck wind with their control.

Hell yeah! 2022

Storm main street

bc BLM or something.. pic.twitter.com/PrklYNv3HL — Farisa 🌞💘🌛 (@farisa2020) January 29, 2021

Whoohoo! Social justice and stuff.

Pin this tweet: Chris Hayes is a reactionary, hyperbolic, emotionally compromised teenage girl pic.twitter.com/k6cZD78lBQ — Ordy Packard’s A-mish Torch & Pitchfork Emporium (@OrdyPackard) January 29, 2021

Pin THAT one.

Nah, their campaign slogan will be some version of “we won’t bail out looters, rioters, and racists” l — Barbara (Brian Pallister is an Enemy to Freedom) (@bmyska) January 29, 2021

That could work.

Meanwhile, the entire democrat campaign will be film of republicans saying the same thing. — Ross McKay (@RossMc11) January 29, 2021

Indeed.

***

