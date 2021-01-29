https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/christian-population-in-china-could-reach-300-million-by-2030-despite-persecution/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Dr. Ron Boyd-MacMillan, director of Strategic Research of Open Doors recently predicted a surge in Christianity in China as the population of believers may increase to 300 million by the year 2030, The Christian Post reports.

Boyd-MacMillan told the Express UK that the reason the Chinese Communist Party, under President Xi Jinping’s leadership, persecutes Christians is because they fear that the church will grow stronger in numbers.

“We think the evidence as to why the Chinese Church is so targeted, is that the leaders are scared of the size of the Church, and the growth of the Church,” he noted.

