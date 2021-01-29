https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/cicely-tyson-dead-at-96/

(TMZ) – Cicely Tyson, who forged a path for scores of Black actors on Broadway and in Hollywood, has died.

Tyson was a force in entertainment for decades, but in her early years she had few role models because there were few people of color who were at the top of the Hollywood game.

She won 2 Emmys for Lead Actress in 1974, for “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.” The year before she was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for the movie “Sounder.”

