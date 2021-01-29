https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/29/cnns-chris-cillizza-is-waking-up-to-the-troubling-reality-of-andrew-cuomo-and-hes-not-quite-sure-what-to-do-with-himself/

CNN’s Chris Cillizza has come to a disturbing realization about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

We just hope you’re ready for it:

It turns out that all the hype obscured a troubling realityhttps://t.co/xNtbXxZpuI — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 29, 2021

Nothing gets past Chris Cillizza. Nothing.

It really is.

The headline’s gold, too:

Amazing.

What was their first clue???😬 pic.twitter.com/2VARIx6DtL — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) January 29, 2021

We’re glad that Chris decided there might be something to people’s criticisms of Andrew Cuomo. Only took him til now to come to that decision.

Only took a deep “analysis”:

The New York governor’s daily coronavirus briefings became must-see TV as Cuomo, in his characteristic “I’m-walking-here” patois, delivered updates on the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the Empire State and provided insight into how he and his administration were working to combat the virus. It was, for many, a refreshing palate cleanser from the obfuscation, spin and denialism that defined how Trump and his administration responded to the virus through the spring and summer of 2020. … Well, it turns out that all the hype obscured a troubling reality: That the New York State Department of Health was drastically undercounting deaths from Covid-19 among nursing home residents. That’s at least according to a new report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who (like Cuomo) is a Democrat. … There’s much we still don’t know. But here’s something we do know: Should James’ report be borne out, it would occasion a serious reexamination of Cuomo’s performance during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

If what we’ve all known to be true about Andrew Cuomo turns out to be true, then it would occasion a serious re-examination of his performance. You can tell that Chris Cillizza is having a really difficult time coming to grips with the reality those outside the MSM have been living in all this time.

Andrew Cuomo had the worst COVID-19 response in the country, its only the beltway media that is just waking up to it. https://t.co/ZTwHHps3ZB — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) January 29, 2021

Guess it’s been difficult for them to see what Andrew Cuomo is because it’s so dark up his butt.

I wonder who could have been responsible for “all the hype.” It’s a mystery. https://t.co/xahtTJwzbU pic.twitter.com/zz6xzp4H49 — Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) January 29, 2021

Real head-scratcher, that.

yeah, the “hype” was coming from your network — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 29, 2021

CNN was Cuomo’s hype machine, but by all means carry on Chris… https://t.co/BfZGgZDelv — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) January 29, 2021

All Chris Cillizza does is carry on.

It turns out that the media provided the hype in order to obscure a troubling reality. https://t.co/diND34VBA5 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 29, 2021

Weird how it only seemed that way to the people whose job was is to look into whether it only seemed that way. https://t.co/4EaCUINfaH — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 29, 2021

So weird.

How is it that everyone else in the country knew this but “journalists” who apparently are paid for their work, did not? — Dr. Tannahill Glen (@tannahillglen) January 29, 2021

It’s your job to question “the hype” instead of just cheerleading for your leaders of choice. He’s been failing upward for a while. You just didn’t care. — Billy Binion (@billybinion) January 29, 2021

I was just thinking yesterday about how really well conservatives have remembered EVERYTHING about media coverage over the last four years. https://t.co/Y6QPxelOBI — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) January 29, 2021

