https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/29/cnns-john-harwood-wants-to-circle-back-to-jen-psaki-being-a-very-disciplined-briefer/
About The Author
Related Posts
Congresswoman calls for expulsion of GOP members 'who have incited this domestic terror attack'; Dana Loesch pulls receipts
January 6, 2021
Joe Scarborough claims to 'understand Trump supporters enough to know' what their problem is, doesn't seem to know what his own problem is
January 12, 2021
SLAAAY QWEEEN! Bethany Mandel calls down the THUNDER on teachers’ unions and it's a brutally GLORIOUS thing
November 19, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy