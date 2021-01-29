https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/29/cnns-john-harwood-wants-to-circle-back-to-jen-psaki-being-a-very-disciplined-briefer/
About The Author
Related Posts
Dana Bash 'having trouble keeping it together' after President Trump's presser; Anderson Cooper calls him 'an obese turtle on his back'
November 5, 2020
Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and other Dems make passionate case for confirming Amy Coney Barrett ASAP [video]
October 12, 2020
Brit Hume has a question about this scene outside the White House that maybe Dr. Fauci could try to answer
November 7, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy