(CAMPUS REFORM) – In spring 2020, Campus Reform reported on several colleges refusing to refund fees that students paid to use campus facilities that were then closed for the majority of the semester in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Now, as the beginning of the spring 2021 semester is getting underway, a new presidential administration has assumed power, and coronavirus cases are surging, some students already facing hardship are still fighting against colleges charging them exorbitant fees for services they’re forbidden to use.

On December 4, students at Towson University in Towson, Maryland, which is offering approximately 85 percent of its classes online during the spring 2021 semester, published a second petition calling for school officials to cancel or refund a $499 athletics fee, which they already petitioned Towson to cancel for the fall semester.

