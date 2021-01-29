https://mediarightnews.com/chip-roy-sends-letter-to-pelosi-demanding-aoc-apologize-to-cruz-for-accusing-him-in-essence-of-attempted-murder/

Earlier today, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) attempted to reach across the aisle by agreeing with House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in regards to the stock trading situation going on right now with the app Robinhood.

AOC, however, swatted away his olive branch by tweeting back, “I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.”

“Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. While you conveniently talk about ‘moving on,’ a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in. This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

House Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) was apparently appalled by her tweet and it was reported tonight that he sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) demanding Ocasio-Cortez apologize to Cruz for accusing him, “in essence, of attempted murder.”

Roy said that he believes, “it is completely unacceptable behavior for a member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member in the House or Senate for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution.”

“If Representative Ocasio-Cortez does not apologize immediately, we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement,” Roy added in the statement.

Roy wasn’t the only one who found the tweet by AOC to be out of line. Fox News contributor Brit Hume expressed his dismay at the accusations as well.

In a quote tweet, Hume said, “Playing the victim is all the rage in America today, but this accusation against a U.S. Senator may take the prize. She’s apparently talking about Ted Cruz’s resistance to Congressional certification of the electoral college vote count. That, you see, was attempted murder.”

