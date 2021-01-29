https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cuomo-nyc-indoor-dining-reopen/2021/01/29/id/1007818

New York City indoor dining can reopen at 25% capacity on Feb. 14, or Valentine’s Day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The city’s positivity went from 7.1% on Jan. 5 to 4.9% on Jan. 28. All predictive models suggest improvement will continue, Cuomo said Friday at a virus press briefing.

Of 270,518 tests conducted statewide on Thursday, 4.65% were positive, the lowest since Dec. 11, Cuomo said. There were 151 virus-related fatalities. Hospitalizations declined by 163 to 8,357.

