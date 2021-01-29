https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/dave-portnoy-calls-robinhood-ceo-others-jailed-banning-trading-little-guys-order-help-hedge-funds-video/

Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports was on with Varney and Company and he shared the following about the actions of investment firms preventing individuals from purchasing certain stocks:

Well they intentionally cratered a bunch of stocks, a lot of the ones you just mentioned … by not letting people buy it, only sell it. There was only one outcome, crater the stock. They basically stole money from their own clients. They knew that was going to happen to help the hedge funds basically cover.

After #Robinhood banned #trading of specific #stocks on its platform, @stoolpresidente demanded its CEO and others be put in prison. Here’s his argument. #GameStop #AMC #VarneyCo pic.twitter.com/Z8aSvTOnYu

