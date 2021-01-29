https://www.theblaze.com/news/dem-rep-cori-bush-moving-office-away-from-gops-marjorie-taylor-greene-after-hallway-spat

Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush declared Friday that she will move her Washington, D.C., congressional office to another location away from GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, saying the Republican “berated” her in a hallway.

Greene says Bush is the one who “berated” her, and provided a video that shows Greene recording herself and speaking while walking down a hallway, when someone can be heard yelling at her as she fires back.

What are the details?

The two freshman congresswomen could not be farther apart politically, and both have been accused of holding radical views.

Bush is a far-left progressive BLM activist who ousted a 20-year Democratic incumbent in deep-blue St. Louis. Greene is a Trump-supporting conservative in a deep-red Georgia district accused of following the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Their in-person clash occurred Jan. 13, according to Bush, who said on Twitter Friday, “A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety. I’ve called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1.”

She reiterated a few hours later, “after members tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down with her on Jan. 6 — Marjorie Taylor Greene came up from behind me, loud and unmasked. I called out to her to put hers on. Her staff yelled at me, “Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.”

Greene responded by tweeting out a video purportedly showing the full exchange, with the message, “Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s. She is lying to you. She berated me. Maybe Rep. Bush didn’t realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts.”

In the video, Greene is seen strolling while recording a message to her supporters. She condemns the Jan. 6 Capitol attack by a mob of Trump supporters and then lambasts Democrats who “supported” the violence that occurred at Antifa-BLM riots throughout 2020.

Then, a distant voice can be heard yelling something inaudible that ended with the phrase “put on a mask,” when another voice closer to Greene can be heard yelling back, “Stop inciting violence [inaudible] Black Lives Matter.”

Greene then turns around and says, “You know what, yeah, don’t yell at people. You know what? You shouldn’t bring COVID-positive members in here spreading COVID everywhere.” The person in the distance keeps yelling “put on a mask” as Greene responds, “Stop being a hypocrite!”

The recording continues with Greene returning to addressing her followers, saying, “Yeah, this is how it is here, now. This is how it is…me arguing with my Democrat…Democrat colleagues. Supposed colleagues. That’s how it is. That’s how it is now in America. So, you’re witnessing exactly what we have to live through.”







Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Livestream Captures Rep. Cori Bush Berating Her For Not Wearing A Mask



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

