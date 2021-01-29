https://thepostmillennial.com/democrats-condemn-maxine-waters-words-when-theyre-alleged-to-be-against-cuomo-but-she-said-them-about-trump-in-2018/

On Thursday night, posts surfaced on social media showing Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) harshly criticizing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and members of his administration. Democrats freaked out about the quote, but the fact is that the posts had been altered—these were things Waters had said about Trump officials in 2018.

Twitter account CuomoWatch repurposed the quotes to be about the Cuomo administration in New York—though Waters used them against Trump in 2018. Attorney General Letitia James’ released a report on Thursday that found the Cuomo administration had underreported the deaths in nursing homes in that state during the pandemic by as much as 50 percent.

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul intoned the recent Capitol Hill riot of Jan. 6 to condemn Waters’ apparent statements, saying that “This is encouraging violence against public officials – plain & simple. Absolutely disgusting. No tolerance for this. Haven’t we learned the lessons from Washington D.C. just weeks ago?”

This is encouraging violence against public officials – plain & simple. Absolutely disgusting. No tolerance for this. Haven’t we learned the lessons from Washington D.C. just weeks ago? pic.twitter.com/3qOA5QcmnB — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) January 29, 2021

Democrats didn’t like these vile words when they appeared to be spoken against Emmy-award winning Cuomo. Lis Smith, formerly an advisor to Pete Buttigieg, wrote that it was “way over the line. Especially in light of what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

Way way way over the line. Especially in light of what happened at the Capitol on Jan 6. https://t.co/bsYpq2tFYK — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) January 29, 2021

A New York State Senator, Jamaal T. Bailey, also took issue with Waters’ words in the context of slamming Cuomo, saying “This is more than tonedeaf, especially considering what’s happened in recent days. This is unacceptable and ridiculous. Read the room.”

This is more than tonedeaf, especially considering what’s happened in recent days. This is unacceptable and ridiculous. Read the room. https://t.co/tOZrhFDxnW — Jamaal T. Bailey (@jamaaltbailey) January 29, 2021

NY State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar had nothing but condemnation for Waters, saying “This kind of incitement to violence against government leaders must stop. Especially after the recent seige at the U.S. Capitol, we must condemn these types of threats. They endanger our democracy. This is not who we are and we can do better.”

This kind of incitement to violence against government leaders must stop. Especially after the recent seige at the U.S. Capitol, we must condemn these types of threats. They endanger our democracy. This is not who we are and we can do better. — Jenifer Rajkumar (@JeniferRajkumar) January 29, 2021

What Waters said in 2018 was “Already you have members of your Cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants, who have protesters taking up at their house saying ‘no peace, no sleep,’ ‘no peace, no sleep.’ And guess what? We’re gonna win this battle because while you try and quote the bible, Jeff Sessions and others, you really don’t know the bible.

“God is on our side,” Waters said, invoking an age-old mantra to gain supporters to a cause. “On the side of the children, on the side of what’s right, on the side of what’s honorable, on the side of understanding that if we can’t protect the children we can’t protect anybody. And so let’s stay the course.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, at a department store, at a gasoline station, let’s stay the course! Let’s make sure we have to show up wherever we have to show up!”

“And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, at a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them that they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere…”

Democrats didn’t have a problem when these words were slung at the Trump administration, but in 2021, when they were repurposed by Twitter account CuomoWatch, Democrats had nothing by condemnation for them.