Democrat politicians in New York erupted in outrage on Thursday evening over a fake quote from Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) that attacked Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The quote, which Waters said in 2018, had been altered from her original words, which attacked members of the Trump administration.

The viral tweet came on the same day that the state’s attorney general said that Cuomo’s team had severely undercounted coronavirus deaths in nursing homes in the same by more than 50%.

A troll Twitter accounted tweeted the fake quote from Waters, writing: “If you see anybody from the Cuomo Administration in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Waters originally said those remarks in June 2018 but she made them about Trump administration officials, not members of the Cuomo administration.

Democrats in the state of New York, including at least one federal official representing the state, responded in anger to the tweet, although in some cases it was not exactly clear if they believed the quote was real.

Former Pete Buttigieg adviser Lis Smith wrote: “Way way way over the line. Especially in light of what happened at the Capitol on Jan 6.”

New York Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote: “This is encouraging violence against public officials – plain & simple. Absolutely disgusting. No tolerance for this. Haven’t we learned the lessons from Washington D.C. just weeks ago?”

Democrat New York state Sen. Jamaal T. Bailey wrote: “This is more than tonedeaf, especially considering what’s happened in recent days. This is unacceptable and ridiculous. Read the room.”

NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson wrote: “The terrifying events of the last month have shown us more clearly than ever that words have consequences. This sort of targeting and incitement is simply wrong, and totally unacceptable.”

Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie wrote: “This is appalling and dangerous. Encouraging violence must never be tolerated. Shame on whoever is behind this kind of garbage.”

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Cuomo, retweeted that tweet on her verified Twitter account.

NY State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar wrote: “This kind of incitement to violence against government leaders must stop. Especially after the recent seige at the U.S. Capitol, we must condemn these types of threats. They endanger our democracy. This is not who we are and we can do better.”

Washington Free Beacon reporter Alex Griswold noted that Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) also weighed-in in a now-deleted tweet, writing: “As a Congressman who lived through the insurrection against the US Congress, I am appalled by the tweet below, which is an invitation to violence against public officials. We must all denounce in no uncertain terms any attempt at inciting political violence.”

Other responses included:

