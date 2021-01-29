https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrats-to-introduce-bill-to-expel-marjorie-taylor-greene

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) is planning to introduce a resolution to expel newly elected representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after a CNN report this week alleged that Greene had “indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians” before running for Congress.

Since she won the primary in August, Greene has been sharply criticized by multiple Republican Party elected officials, who have publicly denounced her and expressed “disgust” with her past support for the fringe QAnon conspiracy theory. “Q is a patriot, we know that for sure,” Greene said in a 2017 video. “There’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles out, and I think we have the president to do it,” Greene said, referring to Trump and the conspiracy theory.

This week, video has emerged of Greene berating a then-high schooler whose high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, had been shot up, leaving 17 people dead. Greene also appeared to express support for the baseless conspiracy theory that the shooting was a “false flag” event.

Gomez’s resolution follows the release of a report by CNN this week alleging that Greene expressed support for executing prominent Democratic politicians:

In one post, from January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In other posts, Greene liked comments about executing FBI agents who, in her eyes, were part of the “deep state” working against Trump. In one Facebook post from April 2018, Greene wrote conspiratorially about the Iran Deal, one of former President Barack Obama’s signature foreign policy achievements. A commenter asked Greene, “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???,” referring to Obama and Hillary Clinton. Greene replied, “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

Republican officials have said this week that they are planning to sit down and have a talk with Greene. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s spokesperson Mark Bednar told Axios that the leader has heard about recent controversies involving Greene and plans to address them. “These comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them,” he said.

Gomez announced on Wednesday that he is working to introduce a resolution to expel Greene from Congress “in light of numerous reports revealing her repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, and political violence.”

“As if it weren’t enough to amplify conspiracy theories that the September 11 attacks were an inside job and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged, a string of recent media reports has now confirmed that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama,” Gomez said in a statement. “Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

