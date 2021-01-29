https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mccarthy-trump-newsweek-gop/2021/01/29/id/1007857

Democrats denounced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on social media for meeting with former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy traveled to Florida to meet with Trump on Thursday. The two men discussed the former president backing Republican House and Senate candidates in 2022.

Democrats quickly criticized the meeting, which occurred little more than three weeks after rioters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol. The House impeached Trump for inciting the mob.

“I see, begging the loser insurrectionist to help them not lose again in 2022 is the strategy the GOP is going with,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., wrote on Twitter Thursday, per Newsweek.

Omar shared a photo of McCarthy and Trump together — an image Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., derided.

“Less than one month ago, America was attacked by a violent, seditious mob,” Clark tweeted.

“We’ve lost three police officers. Dozens more are injured. Still, we face active threats of violence. Kevin McCarthy’s response is a photo op with the treasonous instigator.”

Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., wrote that McCarthy was “polishing trump’s shoes” at the meeting.

“In case you had any question of the gop changing course, the leader of the republican party is at maralago today polishing trump’s shoes and lavishing him with North Korea style praise,” Pascrell wrote.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., retweeted the photo of McCarthy and Trump together while mentioning the House GOP leader’s previous comments criticizing the former president.

“On Jan. 13 McCarthy went to the House Floor to say the ‘violent attack on the Capitol was un-democratic, un-American, and criminal,'” Beyer tweeted. “He praised the officer who was killed. He said ‘the President bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack.'”

Those comments didn’t prevent McCarthy from visiting Trump in Palm Beach, Fla., and saying they were “united and ready to win in ’22.”

After the meeting, McCarthy issued a statement saying, “A united conservative movement will strengthen the bonds of our citizens and uphold the freedoms our country was founded on.”

Trump’s Save America PAC released a statement saying the two men had a “very good and cordial meeting” and added the “work has already started” on the ’22 election.

