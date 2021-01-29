https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/disney-will-change-classic-jungle-cruise-ride-inclusive-indigenous-people/

(DISRN) – The Walt Disney Company announced Monday that they are changing one of the most beloved park rides at both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida. The Jungle Cruise, equipped with hundreds of animal animatronics and joke-telling “tour guides,” is one of the last rides whose development was personally overseen by Walt Disney himself.

But for years, critics have said that the ride had outdated scenes that came across as demeaning towards non-white ethnicities. An essay written by the themed entertainment design firm, the Thinkwell Group, described the Jungle Cruise as “horrifyingly racist.”

Disney has indicated that all show scenes that depict indigenous characters in an unfavorable light will be updated. The objective, according to Disney “imagineers” will be to cease viewing adventure through an “imperialist lens” where non-whites are viewed as savage races.

