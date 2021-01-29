https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/english-profs-f-word-rants-draw-rebuke/

An English professor whose rants against Republicans have been littered for weeks with the f-word finally has been rebuked.

It was President Marty Martin of Drake University who scolded Beth Younger, an English teacher on campus, for her foul language.

For example, Younger had said on social media before the election, “I was just pondering how much hatred I feel towards all the Republican a*******. They need to suffer.”

She told Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., “F*** off you piece of s***.”

When Charlie Kirk defended Hawley, Younger turned on him, stating, “F*** off Charlie.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is a “f****** moron and traitor,” she intoned.

And on and one. Even Trump family members were targeted.

Campus Reform reported Drake officials finally reached a saturation point.

In a campus-wide email, Martin explained, “The social media posts from a Drake faculty member that have been widely shared over the past week are in conflict with values articulated in our Statement of Principles.

“We expect and indeed promote and celebrate vigorous political debate on our campus and across our community. However, when that debate takes the form of demeaning speech, the speaker must hear and understand that such behavior is not welcome at Drake University.”

“We all must strive to find a shared purpose that transcends difference and embrace a reverence for human dignity that transcends conflict” Martin told Campus Reform in a statement on Friday.

The Iowa Standard reported Younger, “harbors some real hatred toward Republicans, men and Sen. Joni Ernst.”

It explained she had “gone off the rails on her Twitter page, which she has since locked down.”

Younger even wondered, at one point, why there wasn’t a “Nazi puncher” around when she wanted one.

