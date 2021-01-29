Episode 394 – Solutions: Survival Currency

https://www.corbettreport.com/survivalcurrency/

We all know the problem: in the coming dystopia of social credit scores and central bank digital currencies, our ability to buy and sell will be at the mercy of the criminals in government. . . . Unless we have an alternative means of transaction, that is. Join James for this exploration of survival currencies that already exist and how these ideas can be adapted to meet your communities’ needs.

SHOW NOTES

The Greater Reset

Choke Point: How the Government Will Control the Cashless Economy

FDIC Admits To Strangling Legal Gun Stores Banking Relationships

FreedomCells.org

The Bitcoin Psyop

Cryptocurrency Merchant List

Buying Items and Services With Bitcoin: A Look at Crypto Asset Accepting Merchants in 2021

agorist.market

Introducing Agorist.Market with Mike Swatek

Multi-party bartering app saves time, money, and the environment

haveneed.org

shareable.net

Local Exchange Trading Systems

Metcalfe’s Law

TEM Official site

New Money Meets the Cost of Change: How Local Currencies Save Economies and Communities, and Help them Flourish

Greek Citizens Create New Currency To Tackle Eurozone Crisis (2012)

Money : Understanding and Creating Alternatives to Legal Tender by Thomas H. Greco, Jr.

BeyondMoney.net

Paul Glover on How to Create a Community Currency

The Natural Economic Order by Silvio Gesell

The miracle of Wörgl

A Strategy for a Convertible Currency by Bernard Lietaer

The Year Ahead – Part 1: Currency

The Year Ahead – Part 2: Biosecurity

