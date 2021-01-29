https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/big-tech-controls-political-narrative

BlazeTV’s Dave Rubin, host of “The Rubin Report,” joined Glenn Beck on the radio program, and he couldn’t help but express his shock at how quickly our world is changing. So fast, he says, that sooner or later even President Trump will make his way into the “memory hole.”

For those who wondering, Dave was talking about George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984,” in which “memory holes” are used to make the masses forget any unwanted historical events.

“Things are changing so quickly that we’re forgetting what last week was like. The internet has done something to our brain, and Twitter, and the endless news feed … it’s doing something so that things happen so fast,” Dave observed. “You know when George Orwell wrote about things getting into the ‘memory hole’? Well, Trump will be memory holed. All the things that have happened over the years that don’t fit the narrative, will be memory holed. We forget.”

