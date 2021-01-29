https://bigleaguepolitics.com/fake-populist-elizabeth-warren-begs-the-sec-to-protect-wall-street-from-small-investors-after-gamestop-stock-rush/

The investment app Robinhood has restricted cryptocurrency trading on their platform “due to extraordinary market conditions,” which means the little people were exercising their financial power and needed to be shut down.

Robinhood has restricted trading temporarily due to the surge in prices for Bitcoin and other meme-based cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin. They feared that investors would rush these stocks, similar to what has happened with GameStop, and cause fluctuations undesirable to the corporate elite.

The app is now engaging in blatant market manipulation to stop small investors from making gains. This shows how the system is designed to protect the rich and powerful at the expense of the average American.

“Due to extraordinary market conditions, we’ve temporarily turned off instant buying power for crypto,” Robinhood said in an announcement released to CNBC.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Customers can still use settled funds to buy crypto. We’ll keep monitoring market conditions and communicating with our customers,” Robinhood added.

Big League Politics has reported about the crackdown by the establishment over GameStopgate, as the people begin to understand their collective economic power in the marketplace:

Discord has banned a popular r/WallStreetBets server from its service, with the timing of the ban coming as small investors make a killing through purchasing stocks ‘shorted’ by Wall Street hedge funds. Discord took the weak excuse of “Hate speech” for banning the server. Retail investors had been using the Discord server for speculate about finance and the stock market, discussing shorted stocks such as Gamestop, AMC, and Nokia. Wall Street hedge funds have bet on these companies to fail, borrowing almost 100% of their stock at dirt-cheap prices. The casino gamble has failed, with individual investors scooping up the uninflated stock and essentially driving up stock prices by hundreds of dollars… What a coincidence- Discord decides to ban the server the very same day that retail investors buy into stocks uninflated by the biggest Wall Street fat cats. The San Francisco tech company has now sought to interfere in free markets on behalf of powerful Wall Street interests, cracking down on the little guy with bogus accusations. Don’t count on them facing any scrutiny for the anti-competitive action from the mainstream media.

More people are understanding that Wall Street is a rigged casino that is designed for the elites to make a killing off the backs of the American people. This is true injustice and will only add to the populist anger that is rising nationally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

