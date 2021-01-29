https://www.dailywire.com/news/fbi-raises-reward-for-pipe-bomb-suspect-info-to-six-figures

FBI officials have now put up a six figure reward for providing information about the person who placed pipe bombs at the Washington, D.C., offices of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee ahead of the Capitol riot.

According to The Washington Post, officials are offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect believed to have placed two pipe bombs at buildings near the Capitol ahead of the January 6 riot. The reward increase comes only a week after federal officials raised the reward amount to $75,000, up from $50,000.

The individual wore a face mask, a gray hoodie, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in black, gray, and yellow. Submit tips by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or visiting https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. pic.twitter.com/mqFgRAWlbH — FBI (@FBI) January 29, 2021

Officials have previously said that both pipe bombs were equipped with explosive igniters. Steven Sund, the former Capitol police chief, told National Public Radio earlier this month that he believed the pipe bombs were intended to serve as a distraction to law enforcement officials ahead of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

Videos obtained by The Washington Post show a single suspect in the area near the RNC office, where one of the bombs was placed, between 8:13pm and 8:16pm on January 5. The suspect also retraced their steps instead of immediately leaving, reports the Post.

From The Washington Post:

The individual is wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and carrying a backpack near their waist, matching photographs that have been released by the FBI, and walks west past a row of homes. The suspect is believed to be walking toward the area behind the Republican National Committee building and the Capitol Hill Club to place the explosive device, according to the official familiar with the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. Another video shows the suspect carrying a backpack near their waist as they approach the area where the bomb was discovered on Jan. 6. They appear to be wearing a mask and gloves. According to the law enforcement official, this is the last known sighting of the suspect before the placement of the bomb.

The pipe bombs were disarmed on-site by law enforcement officials on January 6 after they were discovered. It’s not clear why they didn’t explode.

According to the FBI, the individual believed to be responsible for placing the pipe bombs did so between 7:30pm and 8:30pm EST on January 5, 2021, and was carrying a backpack in their hand while wearing a face mask and grey sweatshirt. The suspect was also wearing a pair of yellow, black, and grey Nike Airmax Speed Turf shoes.

