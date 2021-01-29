https://nypost.com/2021/01/29/fbi-suspect-planted-pipe-bombs-night-before-capitol-riot/

The would-be pipe bomber of the Democratic and Republican National Committees’ headquarters planted the devices at the Washington, DC, buildings the night before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the FBI said Friday.

In a wanted flyer, the FBI said it obtained new information about the bomber, writing that the agency now believes the would-be terrorist planted the bombs between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

The bombs were found the following day before they detonated, but law enforcement authorities have said they believe the bombs were viable — and could have exploded at the downtown buildings.

A reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the bomber has increased to $100,000, the FBI’s flyer states.

The bomber wore a gray sweatshirt, a face mask and was carrying a backpack while planting the devices, according to the FBI.

The suspected bomber’s Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers. FBI The suspected bomber’s Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers. FBI Part of a pipe bomb found in connection to a planned bombing in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. FBI A map of the suspected bomber’s targets. FBI A pipe bomb that would have been used during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. FBI Up Next Close Who said old men can’t shred? Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk… 5 View Slideshow Back Continue

He also wore a distinctive pair of shoes, the agency said: Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers in yellow, black and gray.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

