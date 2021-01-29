https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/nine-days-biden-inauguration-judge-rules-late-changes-va-election-law-allowed-late-mail-ballots-without-postmark-counted-illegal/

100 Percent Fed Up – Joe Biden’s bizarre inauguration spurred the same amount of enthusiasm most Americans have for purchasing a 3-ring binder from CVS. Yet, somehow, we’re supposed to believe he got more votes than any president in United States history?

One of the most common arguments made by Democrats, RINOs, and their allies in the media, to disprove voter fraud in the November election is that every single voter fraud case that’s been tried in the courts has failed. Americans need to keep their eyes on upcoming court cases related to election fraud. SCOTUS Blog lists an astounding 21 election fraud-related cases they’re watching.

One case that’s not making news in the Democrat Party’s mainstream media is a decision made by a Virginia judge on Monday. The judge ruled that last-minute changes made by election officials to allow absentee ballots with missing or illegible postmarks to be counted is illegal.

Washington Examiner- “This is a big win for the Rule of Law,” said Public Interest Legal Foundation President J. Christian Adams, who represented Frederick County electoral board member Thomas Reed in the case. “This consent decree gives Mr. Reed everything he requested — a permanent ban on accepting ballots without postmarks after Election Day and is a loss for the Virginia bureaucrats who said ballots could come in without these protections.”

The case was over a Virginia Board of Elections rule issued in August that allowed mail-in ballots without a postmark to be received up to three days after the November election.

The new Virginia Board of Elections rule notified county election boards that any ballots “received by the general registrar’s office by noon on the third day after the election … but does not have a postmark, or the postmark is missing or illegible” should not be rendered invalid. The elections board decided a week later that those ballots should be counted.

One win for Virginia voters who care about election integrity. It’s a pity this practice wasn’t stopped BEFORE the ballots were tabulated in the November election.

