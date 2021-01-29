https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gallup-congress-approval-pelosi/2021/01/29/id/1007776

Twenty-five percent of Americans now approve of the way Congress is doing its job – a 10 percentage point jump from December, according to a new Gallup poll.

The number marks the highest congressional approval rating since early in the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are how the poll results, released Friday, break down:

17% of Republicans approve of the way Congress is handling its job, compared to 18% who were favorable in December.

30% of Democrats approve of the way Congress is doing its job, while 11% approved in December.

25% of independents approve of the way Congress is handling its job, compared to 16% in December.

44% of all those polled gave House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a favorable rating, while 50% viewed her unfavorably. A February 2020 poll showed her with a 39% favorable rating and 55% viewing her unfavorably.

22% viewed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., favorably, compared to 64% who viewed him unfavorably. A February 2020 poll showed him with a 33% favorable rating and 48% viewing him unfavorably.

The survey, which polled 1,023 adults, was conducted Jan. 4-15 —during the time of the Capitol riot. The poll was largely completed by the time the House voted to impeach Donald Trump as president, the pollster noted. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

