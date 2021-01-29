https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/29/gloved-woman-stabs-oj-simpson-in-the-arm-with-a-needle/

Good news, everyone. O.J. Simpson got his Covid-19 vaccination shot:

Get your shot. I got mine!!! pic.twitter.com/hP1rDq5L7c — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) January 29, 2021

He is 73, so, yes?

Wait a second … OJ’s eligible? https://t.co/wWV1dFG0vV — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 29, 2021

But people also in Vegas have questions:

Felon gets vaccinated in Vegas before my 65-year-old mother with preexisting. Makes sense. https://t.co/ErS0E07xhc — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) January 30, 2021

And since this is Twitter, let the jokes begin. . .

Did that nurse’s gloves fit? https://t.co/I8jHJYSZxP — Tim Kephart (@timkephart33) January 30, 2021

Now he can try to find the real virus. https://t.co/3fXfZH3fEn — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) January 30, 2021

“Take a stab. I did it!” https://t.co/CuTDR1COhg — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) January 30, 2021

If I were you, I’d be looking for the real vaccinator. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) January 29, 2021

OJ Simpson let someone stab him for a change — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) January 30, 2021

Who had “OJ Simpson being stabbed by a white woman” on their 2021 bingo card? https://t.co/zD4KxbOw0P — Ethereal bisexual who wears mostly black (@Travon) January 30, 2021

They gave OJ the shot while the rest of us are drinking OJ and popping zinc to stay healthy. https://t.co/ESp1Y0OLhp — The Jimmy Stimmy Power Hour ⚛ (@_RayPrice) January 30, 2021

“If the glove don’t fit,” you still get a life-saving shot anyway https://t.co/YfG5TBptEB — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) January 29, 2021

Wow, someone stabbed OJ for a change https://t.co/g9nOtpkupb — Kris Wernowsky (@kriswernowsky) January 29, 2021

Thanks for your service, Juice https://t.co/UBRtyPRfSJ — Joseph Flynn (@ChinaJoeFlynn) January 29, 2021

2021 remains undefeated.

