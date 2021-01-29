https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/29/gloved-woman-stabs-oj-simpson-in-the-arm-with-a-needle/
Good news, everyone. O.J. Simpson got his Covid-19 vaccination shot:
Get your shot. I got mine!!! pic.twitter.com/hP1rDq5L7c
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) January 29, 2021
He is 73, so, yes?
Wait a second … OJ’s eligible? https://t.co/wWV1dFG0vV
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 29, 2021
But people also in Vegas have questions:
Felon gets vaccinated in Vegas before my 65-year-old mother with preexisting.
Makes sense. https://t.co/ErS0E07xhc
— Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) January 30, 2021
And since this is Twitter, let the jokes begin. . .
Did that nurse’s gloves fit? https://t.co/I8jHJYSZxP
— Tim Kephart (@timkephart33) January 30, 2021
Now he can try to find the real virus. https://t.co/3fXfZH3fEn
— Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) January 30, 2021
“Take a stab. I did it!” https://t.co/CuTDR1COhg
— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) January 30, 2021
If I were you, I’d be looking for the real vaccinator.
— Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) January 29, 2021
OJ Simpson let someone stab him for a change
— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) January 30, 2021
Who had “OJ Simpson being stabbed by a white woman” on their 2021 bingo card? https://t.co/zD4KxbOw0P
— Ethereal bisexual who wears mostly black (@Travon) January 30, 2021
They gave OJ the shot while the rest of us are drinking OJ and popping zinc to stay healthy. https://t.co/ESp1Y0OLhp
— The Jimmy Stimmy Power Hour ⚛ (@_RayPrice) January 30, 2021
“If the glove don’t fit,” you still get a life-saving shot anyway https://t.co/YfG5TBptEB
— Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) January 29, 2021
Wow, someone stabbed OJ for a change https://t.co/g9nOtpkupb
— Kris Wernowsky (@kriswernowsky) January 29, 2021
Thanks for your service, Juice https://t.co/UBRtyPRfSJ
— Joseph Flynn (@ChinaJoeFlynn) January 29, 2021
2021 remains undefeated.
