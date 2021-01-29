https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republicans-pro-life-bills-abortion/2021/01/29/id/1007840

Republicans have unleashed a torrent of pro-life legislation following President Joe Biden’s actions and comments concerning abortion drew concern among conservatives, The Daily Caller reports.

Earlier this week, Biden approved a policy that allows the use of taxpayer dollars to fund abortions overseas, directed the Department of Health and Human Services to review Title X family planning regulations, and he recently commemorated the 48th anniversary of the Roe v Wade ruling by promising to appoint judges who will not overturn the decision.

Republicans have submitted several bills on the same week that pro-life supporters were supposed to hold the 48th Annual March for Life, which will now be held online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, brought back two bills, the Teleabortion Prevention Act and the Child Custody Protection Act, which both concern access to abortion. Wright’s bills join at least six other acts that concern abortion.

“With the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats already gunning to roll back abortion restrictions, it’s more important than ever that we continue to be a strong voice for the voiceless,” the congressman said in a statement. “Both these bills help prevent the destruction of unborn life, safeguard women’s health, and protect the conscience rights of millions of Americans. The sanctity of life has been my top priority and an issue I will continue to devote my life protecting.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

