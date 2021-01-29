https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/29/gop-rep-chip-roy-to-nancy-pelosi-if-aoc-doesnt-apologize-for-attempted-murder-tweet-we-will-be-forced-to-find-alternative-means-to-condemn-it/

If you’ll recall, yesterday, sitting Congresswoman AOC accused Ted Cruz of attempted murder:

Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy was understandably disgusted by AOC’s tweet. So much so that he sent a letter about it to Nancy Pelosi:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...