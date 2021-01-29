https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/magical-greg-kelly-releases-must-see-musical-tribute-joe-bidens-truly-impossible-election-win-defies-facts/

Greg Kelly released a memorable musical tribute to Joe Biden’s truly impossible election victory.

Kelly included video from the Obama campaign to give the tribute more heft.

President Trump won all of the bellwether counties in 2020 except one.

President Trump and Republicans won every toss-up seat in the US House.

President Trump won more of the black and Latino vote than any of his recent Republican predecessors since 1960.

According to The New York Post — Nationally, preliminary numbers indicated that 26 percent of Trump’s voting share came from nonwhite voters — the highest percentage for a GOP presidential candidate since 1960.

And President Trump made “sizeable” gains with large populations of Latinos and residents of Asian descent, including ones with the highest numbers of immigrants.

According to The New York Times — The pattern was evident in big cities like Chicago and New York, in California and Florida, and along the Texas border with Mexico.

Trump won Ohio, Florida and Iowa something every winning president has done for several decades.

This thing was stolen.

Via Greg Kelly Reports:

