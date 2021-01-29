https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-bidens-avalanche-of-executive-orders-causing-life-changing-problems-for-countless-americans/
posted by Hannity Staff – 23 hours ago
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to deflect criticism Thursday of President Biden’s flurry of Executive Actions; telling reporters “you took the President’s comments a bit out of context.”
“I’m trying to reconcile this… Because he said there was limitations on the use of Executive Actions… Does this suggest that Biden sees himself as a benevolent dictator?” asked one reporter.
“I think you took the president’s comments a bit out of context…,” said the Press Secretary.
.@PressSec is asked how President Biden reconciles his record number of executive orders with his comments on the campaign trail saying that you need consensus to govern or you're a dictatorship:
“I think you took the president’s comments a bit out of context…” pic.twitter.com/ACw33wM9aH
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 28, 2021
Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above.
posted by Hannity Staff – 9 hours ago
President Joe Biden is reportedly “backing off” a series of Executive Orders on immigration after members of the media and some politicians fiercely criticized his use of “executive actions” during his first week in office.
“The White House is delaying the signing of a number of immigration-related executive orders that would rescind a number of Trump-era policies, Fox News has learned — just as a potential bipartisan immigration bill is beginning to take shape on the Hill,” reports Fox News.
“President Biden was expected to sign a number of immigration-related orders on Friday, including one that would establish a task force to reunify families separated at the border, and another to increase refugee admissions. Biden has previously said he wants to increase the annual refugee intake from 15,000 to 125,000,” adds Fox.