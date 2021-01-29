https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-bidens-avalanche-of-executive-orders-causing-life-changing-problems-for-countless-americans/

BACKLASH: Press Sec Says ‘You Took President’s Comments Out of Context’ on Executive Actions

posted by Hannity Staff – 23 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to deflect criticism Thursday of President Biden’s flurry of Executive Actions; telling reporters “you took the President’s comments a bit out of context.”

“I’m trying to reconcile this… Because he said there was limitations on the use of Executive Actions… Does this suggest that Biden sees himself as a benevolent dictator?” asked one reporter.

“I think you took the president’s comments a bit out of context…,” said the Press Secretary.

.@PressSec is asked how President Biden reconciles his record number of executive orders with his comments on the campaign trail saying that you need consensus to govern or you’re a dictatorship: “I think you took the president’s comments a bit out of context…” pic.twitter.com/ACw33wM9aH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 28, 2021

Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above.