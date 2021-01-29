https://hannity.com/media-room/hawley-biden-is-trying-to-run-the-country-by-executive-fiat-not-democracy/

HAWLEY ON HANNITY: It’s Time for the Senate to Fight Back Against Pelosi’s Impeachment Delay

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.07.20

Sen. Josh Hawley spoke with Sean Hannity Monday night on the Democrats’ non-stop impeachment fantasy; saying it’s time to start the Senate trial without Nancy Pelosi’s Articles of Impeachment.

“The House Speaker is trying to run the United States Senate, she’s trying to obstruct a trial. The Constitution is clear… It’s time for the Senate to fight back,” said Hawley.

“We heard all about how urgent this was, about a national security threat, now all of a sudden there’s no emergency at all… They never accepted his election, they never wanted him in office,” he added.

Republican Senators introduced new legislation Monday that would alter procedural rules and allow lawmakers to vote on Impeachment without the formal Articles; setting the stage for a potential legal showdown with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“The Constitution gives the Senate sole power to adjudicate articles of impeachment, not the House. If Speaker Pelosi is afraid to try her case, the articles should be dismissed for failure to prosecute and Congress should get back to doing the people’s business,” Sen. Josh Hawley said in a statement.

JUST IN: GOP senators introduce resolution to change rules and dismiss Trump impeachment without articles https://t.co/EyhJG6Cb6q pic.twitter.com/JqpcF5JASm — The Hill (@thehill) January 6, 2020

“Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats have made a mockery of our Constitution and abused impeachment for political gain. Now, they’re undermining the role of the Senate by attempting to dictate the terms of the Senate’s trial,” added Sen. Ted Cruz in a statement.

The new regulations would give the House 25 days to transmit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. After that period -should Congressional legislators fail to send the documents- Senators would vote to dismiss the Impeachment with a simple majority vote.

Watch Sen. Hawley on ‘Hannity’ above.