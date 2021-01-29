https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-the-robinhood-gamestop-scandal-lockdowns-and-a-two-tiered-justice-system

The internal effects of a mutable policy are still more calamitous. It poisons the blessing of liberty itself. It will be of little avail to the people, that the laws are made by men of their own choice, if the laws be so voluminous that they cannot be read, or so incoherent that they cannot be understood; if they be repealed or revised before they are promulgated, or undergo such incessant changes that no man, who knows what the law is to-day, can guess what it will be to-morrow. Law is defined to be a rule of action; but how can that be a rule, which is little known, and less fixed?” ~James Madison, Federalist No. 62

If you are not a member of the ruling oligarchy, you can buy a stock only when it benefits the ruling oligarchy, but not when the oligarch shorted the stock and will lose money. In that case, you can only sell. They, the esteemed members of the system, on the other hand, can do what they want at any point to win the rigged game.

That was essentially the lesson the American people learned this week about our government-corporate manipulated economy when the oligarchs got together to block people from buying stocks like GameStop after the well-connected Wall Street hedge funds were slated to lose billions on their short-sale gamble. However, what happened this week was emblematic of a broader trend that has taken over our economy this past generation, but should have become patently obvious to the American people since the unconstitutional lockdowns began last March. The oligarchs in charge of our country have manipulated the entire economy in a way that arbitrarily weighs down individual risk-takers and business owners in order to benefit the ruling class, which includes large corporations like Walmart and Amazon.

In the ultimate unconstitutional market distortion, the government refashioned life itself with its draconian lockdowns in a way that forced entire chains of commerce only through narrow, well-connected giant companies while crushing small businesses. Just like the GameStop investors on Reddit who were shut down from making profit and could only take a loss in order to transfer wealth to the hedge funds, small businesses were shut down so that the consumer capital would flow to Zoom, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Netflix. Amazon’s stock price has nearly doubled since the lockdowns began last March.

The difference between who was shut down and who was given a waiver to open their business was so arbitrary in Pennsylvania that the auditor general wrote in a report, “The waiver process appeared to be a subjective process built on shifting sands of changing guidance, which led to significant confusion among business owners.” He observed, “Some owners of small businesses may not have had the knowledge to use the right ‘buzzwords’ in their justification for remaining open, or realized they could ask a legislator for help to navigate the process.”

It’s not only the fact that the government criminalized commerce through traditional means, forcing consumers into “high tech” commerce; it’s that they benefited from the trillions the Federal Reserve artificially injected into the economy. They had the economies of scale to borrow record amounts of cash at dirt-cheap interest rates.

So while small businesses owners are shedding tears and committing suicide at record rates, Wall Street and Silicon Valley are cashing out on the ultimate venture socialist scam of the government – in which politicians criminalize traditional commerce and property rights and then throw trillions of dollars of cheap money at the people who just benefited from the ultimate form of communism. Who made or lost money this past year, for the first time in history, had zero to do with smart investment, innovation, or even risk-taking, and everything to do with the luck of the government’s venture socialist draw.

Or perhaps it wasn’t luck at all. It was systemized and arranged based on who built up connections with the government over the years.

Unlike the left, which seeks to “rectify” this broken system it supported by throwing endless free money at people, we seek to reset the economy to what it’s supposed to be without any government intervention. That begins by ending all COVID restrictions and allowing all those businesses harmed by the illegal lockdowns to go five years without paying taxes or being subjected to costly regulations. It’s time to even the playing field that government distorted.

The way to end double standards is to return to constitutional governance, where there is a limit to what government can do to our lives. The wealthy masters of the universe can lobby all they want, but most subsidies, regulations, market distortions, and certainly restrictions are unconstitutional. Thus, if government can’t do it, the incestuous corruption of the oligarchy lobbying scam comes to an end. The only reason why government is able to rig society through reckless fiscal and monetary policy is because it has stepped outside the constitutional limits constraining the scope of its power.

Take stock for a moment of just a few of the appalling double standards we are witnessing in our economy, government, and society today:

The wall to protect Americans from illegal invaders is being dismantled, while a wall is being constructed between the politicians and the people around the Capitol complex.

Restaurants were shut down because of the COVID religion, but Walmart and Home Depot weren’t because they supposedly don’t spread virions.

Illegal aliens get court injunctions against deportations within hours of filing, even though they have no right to be here, while Americans have failed to secure an injunction against masking and lockdowns in nearly every state for 10 months.

Antifa and BLM have rioted nearly every day since last June, yet very few people have been prosecuted. But for one violent incident, the military is deployed even long after it was over, the entire intelligence and national security apparatus is being marshalled against Trump supporters, and the DOJ is now casting such a wide net in prosecutions that it is bordering on First Amendment violations.

BLM is such a religion that you can attend endless mass funerals for a career criminal like George Floyd, but not hold a 50-person funeral for your grandmother.

Hundreds of thousands of drug traffickers, gang members, and career violent criminals have been released from jail because they were considered “low-level,” while business owners are being threatened with jail time for exercising their property rights.

Millions of people who didn’t lose a penny during the lockdowns because of the nature of their jobs received thousands in “stimulus” checks, while small business owners often didn’t receive a penny, and worse, they were forced by a communist mandate not to evict derelict renters, but still had to pay property taxes.

The elites disregarded their own unconstitutional COVID restrictions, and then the minute Trump left office, they called for the reopening of schools and restaurants (albeit with the abuse of masks), using data that we were censored for posting online.

They bring in more refugees, foreign workers, and illegal aliens, while instituting curfews on Americans within the states. They place travel bans on American residents of other states while inviting illegal aliens to cross the border and use the very hospitals we are supposedly trying to protect with these restrictions.

The same courts that said states engaging in voter fraud and illegal election law changes mid-election were the business of the states blocked red states from requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

It all gets back to the fact that we are no longer a nation of laws with a fixed written law – whether it’s the Constitution or statutes – but a nation of men. The written law has been replaced with executive and judicial fiats that are based on the capricious whims of the corporate media that promotes corporate commerce and academia – all tied back to the politicians. They enrich themselves with pay-for-play schemes, but they also empower themselves by instituting these policies under the guise of helping “the little guy,” particular races or classes of people that are elevated by the culture at the expense of the whole of the people and the general common good, as required by the social compact.

In all these examples, it’s not that the ruling oligarchs inherently care more about black people, illegal aliens, foreign workers, the poor, or any other class about which it is easy to virtue-signal. It’s that they built a rigged system in which they are empowered by promoting or elevating the plight of those celebrated classes over the whole of the people. If they lost power by doing so – for example, if illegal aliens were conservative – we would see the opposite policies emanating from their citadels.

Article 7 of the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights, which was written by John Adams, states: “Government is instituted for the common good; for the protection, safety, prosperity and happiness of the people; and not for the profit, honor, or private interest of any one man, family, or class of men.”

What we witnessed this week in the stock market and what will only intensify in the coming weeks is the inevitable endgame of a system that arbitrarily picks winners and losers and uses the boot of government, culture, and economy to confront the “losers” with a checkmate, one-way street, and dead end at every turn. The losers will revolt. As it states in the next passage of the Massachusetts Bill of Rights: “Therefore the people alone have an incontestable, unalienable, and indefeasible right to institute government; and to reform, alter, or totally change the same, when their protection, safety, prosperity and happiness require it.”

