https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/hungry-women-hurl-rocks-chick-fil-windows-covid-rules-pink-panther-leads-charge-video/

Two hungry black females threw rocks at Chick-fil-a staff in Atlanta on Monday night.

The women wanted to eat their delicious chicken sandwiches inside.

The employees forced them outside.

So they collected some rocks.

The women were later filmed crawling out of their car windows in the drive-through. They then started hurling rocks at the staff.

The Pink Panther led the charge.

If you have any information on the identity of these two women, please call Crime

TRENDING: After All He Did for the Republican Party and Her, Chair Ronna McDaniel Won’t Back a Trump Presidential Run in 2024 at This Time

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

