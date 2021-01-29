Iraqi security forces killed a top Islamic State commander in the country days after suicide bombings tore through the capital, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi said.

Abu Yasar al Issawi, 39, was reportedly killed in the northern city of Kirkuk during an operation conducted by Iraq’s elite Counter-Terrorism Service. Issawi, born Jabbar al-Issawi, led ISIS forces in Iraq and was deputy commander of the terrorist group.

While Kadhimi announced Issawi’s death, U.S. forces have not yet confirmed his death, Pentagon spokesperson Cmdr. Jessica McNulty told the Washington Examiner in a statement Thursday.

“If confirmed, this is a tremendous victory for our partners and for the Iraqi people,” she added.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a double suicide bombing in a Baghdad market that killed at least 32 people and wounded more than 100 on Jan. 21. While such attacks used to be more common when ISIS-controlled territory in parts of Iraq and Syria, it was the first such bombing in about three years.

In the wake of the attack, Kadhimi vowed the “intelligence failure” that led to the Baghdad bombing would not be repeated and fired the commander of the federal police forces and the deputy interior minister for intelligence, among other officials over the lapse.

(Anmar Khalil/AP) Mourners mourn by the flag-draped coffin of a suicide bomb victim, Samer Hassan during his funeral procession at the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

“We promised and fulfilled. I gave my word to pursue Daesh terrorists, we gave them a thundering response,” the prime minister said, using the Arabic acronym, which is seen by ISIS fighters as derogatory, for the terrorist group. “Long live Iraq and its patriotic armed forces.”

During the Baghdad bombing, one attacker reportedly told shoppers at a market near Tayaran Square that he was ill to draw in a crowd. Once people had assembled around him, he detonated an explosive belt. Then, in a strategy commonly employed by Islamist terror groups, the second attacker detonated his belt near an ambulance as people gathered to assist those hurt in the first blast. ISIS claimed responsibility through its media arm, Amaq, hours later.

The operation to kill Issawi was backed by the United States-led coalition in Iraq, Agence France Presse reported, citing senior security sources. The Washington Examiner reached out to the Pentagon and U.S. Central Command for further details about Issawi’s death but didn’t receive responses.

ISIS has been in disarray since losing the bulk of its territorial control in 2017 and was dealt a further blow when U.S. forces killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in October 2019. The State Department is offering $10 million for information about the location or identity of the global terrorist network’s new leader, Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahma al Mawla, the agency announced in June 2020.