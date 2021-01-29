https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/john-kerrys-private-jet-emitted-166-metric-tons-carbon-past-year-36-cars-one-year/

John Kerry, the Biden Admin’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, owns a private jet, several mansions and a mega yacht.

John Kerry’s private jet emitted 166 metric tons of carbon over the past year – the same as 36 cars would in one year.

Fox News reported:

The plane registered to U.S. Special Envoy on Climate John Kerry’s family emitted as much carbon as around 36 typical passenger cars would in a year. TRENDING: DC Officials Announce Plans to Erect Permanent Security Fence Around US Capitol – In Same Week Democrats Ended Construction of Border Security Fence Flight logs obtained via aviation data firm FlightAware show that the Kerry family’s Gulfstream GIV-SP spent around 22 hours and 22 minutes in the air over the past year. Using Paramount Business Jets emissions calculator, Fox News found that Kerry’s planed accumulated an estimated 166 metric tons of carbon between trips dating from Feb. 9, 2020, to Jan. 10, 2021. For comparison, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that the typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. That calculation assumed a car that drives around 11,500 miles per year with a fuel economy of about 22.0 miles per gallon.

John Kerry is integral to Joe Biden’s war on energy.

After Biden killed tens of thousands of jobs by canceling contracts with the Keystone XL pipeline, John Kerry told the unemployed oil workers to “go make solar panels.”

John Kerry—who flies in private jets, owned a 76-foot yacht and several mansions—has the carbon footprint of a small nation. Yet he tells energy workers to “make solar panels” when the Biden administration kills their jobs. pic.twitter.com/QhK2FVykxU — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 27, 2021

Americans are told to make sacrifices while this pompous elitist who has done nothing but lie and grift his entire life gets to fly around on his private jet.

