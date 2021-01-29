https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6014bda05db3705aa0a7ba99

Nicole Markley was 16 years old when she vanished from Four States, West Virginia on January 17, 2003. Two weeks later, a hunter found her body face down in the Teverbaugh Creek. In July 2003, William…

The process for getting a COVID-19 vaccine varies county to county. We’re sorting out the steps you need to take to sign up for your first dose and ensure you get your second….

A Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy was charged with staging his own shooting one year ago…

Last week news broke that Dominion Voting Systems threatened My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell with a letter dated December 23, 2020, from defamation lawyers. In the letter, Dominion lawyer Thomas A. Clare c…

For the third day in a row, the White House refused to respond to the growing GameStop controversy on Wall Street amid further market volatility….

