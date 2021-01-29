https://hannity.com/media-room/king-joe-biden-ignores-congress-issues-flurry-of-40-executive-orders-and-actions-in-first-10-days/

President Joe Biden faced a growing backlash in the media and some members of Congress after issuing a flurry of at least 40 Executive Orders and Actions during his first 10 days in the Oval Office.

“Just hours after he took the oath of office last Wednesday, Biden immediately took 17 executive actions—ranging from reversing former President Trump’s policies to restoring Obama-era programs, the coronavirus pandemic and more,” reports Fox News. “Since then, Biden has taken nearly two dozen additional actions— focused on environmental regulations, the climate crisis, immigration policies, racial justice, healthcare and more.”

“As recently as October, now-President Biden said ‘you can’t [legislate] by executive action unless you’re a dictator,’” Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday. “In one week, he’s signed more than 30 unilateral actions. And working Americans are getting short shrift.”

“The executive actions are previews, and happening in parallel, to what he is pushing in Congress,” the source told Fox News. “These are the things he can do instantly, but show what he is going to pursue, and in some cases, already is pursuing, in Congress.”

