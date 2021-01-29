https://bigleaguepolitics.com/let-freedom-ring-secession-fever-sweeps-across-america-as-biden-regime-loses-legitimacy/

Texas state representative Kyle Biedermann (R-Fredericksburg) has introduced legislation that would put the question of secession to the people.

The legislation, House Bill 1359, would put a nonbinding referendum to Texas voters with the following question: “Should the legislature of the State of Texas submit a plan for leaving the United States of America and establishing an independent republic?”

To bolster his idea for secession, Biedermann is claiming that there are “indications that the Republic of Texas would not just survive, but thrive as an independent nation.”

“Voters of all political persuasions in Texas can agree on one thing, Washington D.C. is and has been broken,” Biedermann said in a press release.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Our federal government continuously fails our working families, seniors, taxpayers, veterans and small business owners. For decades, the promises of America and our individual liberties have been eroding,” he continued.

“It is now time that the people of Texas are allowed the right to decide their own future. This is not a left or right political issue. Let Texans Vote!” Biedermann exclaimed.

Biedermann is acknowledging the grim situation that the country is in after President Trump failed to stop election fraud that ultimately resulted in President-imposed Joe Biden seizing the country. He was one of the many peaceful protesters who rallied for Trump on Jan. 6.

“The republic as we know it is dead. We all hoped that Trump would pull a rabbit out of his hat. We know the election was stolen,” he said during a virtual town hall last week with the Texas Nationalist Movement.

Biedermann’s efforts are beginning to spread to other states whose leaders are beginning to doubt the legitimacy of the federal government. Wyoming Republican Party chairman Frank Eathorne has spoken in positive terms of Biedermann’s nascent secession movement in Texas.

“We need to focus on the fundamentals. We are straight talking, focused on the global scene, but we’re also focused at home. Many of these Western states have the ability to be self-reliant, and we’re keeping eyes on Texas too, and their consideration of possible secession. They have a different state constitution than we do as far as wording, but it’s something we’re all paying attention to,” Eathorne said.

With biblical levels of corruption coming from the federal swamp in Washington D.C., more states are beginning to see a national break-up as a potential solution. The Founding Fathers would likely be jubilant at these developments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

