Lin Wood, the storied attorney known for his support of falsely accused bomber Richard Jewell and more lately his protracted disputing of the 2020 presidential election, says he is refusing to under a psychiatric evaluation ordered by the state bar of Georgia.

Wood, who gained notoriety in recent months for repeatedly alleging that the 2020 election was rigged—and who at one point infamously called for the execution of then-Vice President Mike Pence—told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Georgia State Bar’s order would, if followed, “violate [his] First Amendment right to free speech.”

“And if they do that and this harms me, then I will strongly consider suing them, and it will be a significant lawsuit,” he added.

The Georgia bar’s handbook stipulates that, upon finding “that an attorney may be impaired or incapacitated to practice law due to mental incapacity or substance abuse,” the bar may “make a confidential referral of the matter to the Lawyer Assistance Program for the purposes of confrontation and referral of the attorney to treatment centers and peer support groups.”

The bar also says that, of the lawyers under its jurisdiction, “want of a sound mind, senility, habitual intoxication or drug addiction, to the extent of impairing competency as an attorney … shall constitute grounds for removing the attorney from the practice of law.”

