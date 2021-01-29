https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/29/lindsey-graham-cautions-dems-against-calling-the-qanon-shaman-as-a-witness-at-the-upcoming-impeachment-trial/

Sen. Lindsey Graham warned Dems ahead of the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump that calling the so-called QAnon Shaman as a witness will turn the entire process “into a complete circus”:

I cannot think of a better way to turn the upcoming impeachment trial into a complete circus than to call the QAnon Shaman as a witness on anything.

https://t.co/0CJ1PfuvlA — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 29, 2021

The lawyer for Jacob Chansley, the alleged shaman’s real name, says his client was “betrayed” by Trump and he’s willing to testify against him at the trial:

“QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley, a Capitol riot leader who said he was “betrayed” by Donald Trump for not pardoning him, is willing to testify against the ex-president at his impeachment trial next month, his lawyer said.https://t.co/odbGl5wvDQ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 29, 2021

Sen. Graham also warned against calling any witnesses, saying it would just drag things out:

The House impeached President Trump without a witness. If we open the witness door in the Senate there will be lots of witnesses requested on a variety of topics. And the trial will go for months, not days. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 29, 2021

A few weeks back, Chansley’s attorney asked then President Trump for a pardon:

Two weeks ago, Albert Watkins pleaded with Trump to pardon the QAnon “shaman.” After getting stiffed, however… Bad News: The All-Organic QAnon Wonder Shaman Wants To Come Back To Congress — As An Impeachment Witnesshttps://t.co/kfpqBWeKt7 pic.twitter.com/o783gUN8Bl — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 29, 2021

Oh, and he’s still bitching about the food in prison. According to his lawyer, he hasn’t eaten since Monday because the food isn’t all organic:

‘QAnon Shaman’ Jake Chansley’s attorney told a judge today that “faith in Shamanism” requires that he only eat organic foods & as such has not eaten since Monday. He claims not eating organically could lead to an unpleasant response for Chansley.

(H/t: @ClareHymes22) pic.twitter.com/1uZwWGHoOv — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 29, 2021

Man, we sure do hope Dems listen to Sen. Graham on this one. This is the last person we need back in the Senate.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

