On this episode of “The Federalist Radio Hour,” Federalist Western Correspondent Tristan Justice joins Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to discuss his dispatch from Rep. Matt Gaetz’s anti-Liz Cheney rally and what it means for the future of the GOP.

“He really branded Liz Cheney as emblematic of the old way of doing things and what the Republican Party had gotten away from under Donald Trump, and what the Republican Party needs to stay away from if they’re going to be successful in the future, and the crowd loved it,” Justice said. “Every single person I spoke to in the crowd, they complained about Liz Cheney, not necessarily because of her impeachment vote. A lot of them said that impeachment was just the last straw, they were already upset with Cheney. … They really just attacked her for being a symbol of the past.”

Cheney’s battle, Justice said, is not an isolated one and signals the coming of more GOP splits after years of growing distrust in D.C. elites and politicians.

“Liz Cheney is in trouble in her own state. Trumpism has gripped the party, and I don’t think there’s a lot of space for the Republican Party to go back to the old way of doing things,” Justice concluded.

