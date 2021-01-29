https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/marxist-democrat-cori-bush-screams-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-lies-not-knowing-taylor-greene-caught-video/

Marxist Democrat Cori Bush is making a splash her first big month as a Democrat lawmaker.

During the sham impeachment of President Trump Cori Bush openly smeared President Trump as a racist and the “white-supremacist-in-chief.”

Bush later drafted a resolution to punish anyone who challenged the fraudulent 2020 election.

On Friday Rep. Cori Bush accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Bush of berating her in the hallway of the US Capitol.

A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety. I’ve called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

Unfortunately, for the freshman Marxist — it was all a lie.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene even posted video to prove it!

You can plainly see and hear Cori Bush screaming across the hall at Marjorie Taylor Greene.

And then you can clearly hear Greene scream back at her to quit allowing COVID patients in the US House to vote for Nancy Pelosi.

Greene was referring to Pelosi forcing COVID patient Rep. Gwen Moore into the House to vote for her for speaker earlier in the month.

Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s. She is lying to you. She berated me. Maybe Rep. Bush didn’t realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts. https://t.co/CJjnI3ZTjC pic.twitter.com/ZMLGOGjxKw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 29, 2021

Cori Bush is going to have to up her game if she wants to take on Rep. Greene.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is no pushover.

