‘WORST MAYOR EVER’: Bill De Blasio MOCKED at ‘Green New Deal’ Rally Inside Trump Tower
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.13.19
Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio was publicly mocked during a rally inside Trump Tower over the weekend; with countless protesters panning his decision to “ban” future construction of “classic” glass and steel skyscrapers.
“New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio faced a crowd of angry protesters Monday at a raucous rally promoting the city’s Green New Deal inside the lobby of Trump Tower, where the Democrat threatened President Trump’s family company with millions of dollars in fines if his buildings don’t comply with new environmental standards,” reports Fox News.
Scene in lobby of Trump tower as Trump supporters try to drown out de Blasio rally with signs saying “worst mayor ever” pic.twitter.com/5xo7wYpHKI
— Melissa Russo (@MelissaRusso4NY) May 13, 2019
“Speaking in front of the same escalators where Trump launched his 2016 campaign, de Blasio blasted the president’s rollback of Obama-era environmental policies, his move to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement and his appointment of climate change skeptics to the Cabinet,” adds the article.
“His buildings are one of the biggest polluters in New York City,” de Blasio said. “Cut your emissions or we’ll cut something you really care about.”
A PLAN FOR THAT? Elizabeth Warren Unveils $1 TRILLION Plan to Fight ‘Environmental Racism’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.10.19
Democratic frontrunner Elizabeth Warren unveiled her latest policy proposal regarding climate change this week; calling for $1.5 trillion in new spending to combat “environmental racism.”
“In 1987, the United Church of Christ’s Commission on Racial Justice commissioned one of the first studies on hazardous waste in communities of color. A few years later – 28 years ago this month – delegates to the First National People of Color Environmental Leadership Summit adopted 17 principles of environmental justice. But in the years since, the federal government has largely failed to live up to the vision these trailblazing leaders outlined, and to its responsibilities to the communities they represent,” writes Warren.
Justice for communities on the front lines of the climate crisis must be at the core of our response to climate change. Here’s my plan for how I’ll center environmental justice in the fight to end the climate crisis. https://t.co/agB4llfPRg
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 9, 2019
“From predominantly black neighborhoods in Detroit to Navajo communities in the southwest to Louisiana’s Cancer Alley, industrial pollution has been concentrated in low-income communities for decades,” she adds. “The Green New Deal will involve deploying trillions of dollars to transform the way we source and use energy. In doing so, the government must prioritize resources to support vulnerable communities and remediate historic injustices.”
