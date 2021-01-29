https://hannity.com/media-room/mcconnell-trashes-new-deal-working-americans-will-soon-be-formerly-working-americans/

‘WORST MAYOR EVER’: Bill De Blasio MOCKED at ‘Green New Deal’ Rally Inside Trump Tower

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.13.19

Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio was publicly mocked during a rally inside Trump Tower over the weekend; with countless protesters panning his decision to “ban” future construction of “classic” glass and steel skyscrapers.

“New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio faced a crowd of angry protesters Monday at a raucous rally promoting the city’s Green New Deal inside the lobby of Trump Tower, where the Democrat threatened President Trump’s family company with millions of dollars in fines if his buildings don’t comply with new environmental standards,” reports Fox News.

Scene in lobby of Trump tower as Trump supporters try to drown out de Blasio rally with signs saying “worst mayor ever” pic.twitter.com/5xo7wYpHKI — Melissa Russo (@MelissaRusso4NY) May 13, 2019

“Speaking in front of the same escalators where Trump launched his 2016 campaign, de Blasio blasted the president’s rollback of Obama-era environmental policies, his move to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement and his appointment of climate change skeptics to the Cabinet,” adds the article.

“His buildings are one of the biggest polluters in New York City,” de Blasio said. “Cut your emissions or we’ll cut something you really care about.”

