http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/dYb8nMCGVx4/missing-thoughts-from-the-ammo-line.php

As a result of failure to communicate on my part, Ammo Grrrll’s weekly column will not be posted as scheduled this morning. I apologize to Ammo Grrrll and her faithful readers. The fault is mine. I hope to figure out some way to make up for it with Ms. Grrrll in due course.

You need a laugh. You deserve a laugh. We count on the laugh regularly scheduled for this time. Something must and will be done.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

